A QUARTER-CENTURY is a long time to store lightning in a bottle. “The Full Monty” was a surprise comedy hit in 1997, exploring the social alienation of Sheffield, England, where shuttered steel mills and attendant industries had made residents feel useless and discarded. In the film, seven unemployed men, four of them former steel workers, decided to become exotic dancers, a la Stringfellows, but to expose everything. Hence the title, “The Full Monty.”

Now, the original writer, director and much of the cast return for a limited-series version, streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu.