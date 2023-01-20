HATE-WATCHERS rejoice! Two series make their debuts, each featuring the vapid behavior of aggressively vain and seemingly wealthy personalities drawn from the most grotesque stereotypes of their particular subcultures.

Streaming on Netflix, “Bling Empire: New York” follows a group of fabulously wealthy Asian-Americans as they date, mate, break up and pursue delusional dreams of much younger and “hotter” lovers. It seems half the dialogue has to be bleeped out and the rest is pure cliche. Lines like “I’m single and ready to mingle” are what pass for wit here.