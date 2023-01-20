HATE-WATCHERS rejoice! Two series make their debuts, each featuring the vapid behavior of aggressively vain and seemingly wealthy personalities drawn from the most grotesque stereotypes of their particular subcultures.
Streaming on Netflix, “Bling Empire: New York” follows a group of fabulously wealthy Asian-Americans as they date, mate, break up and pursue delusional dreams of much younger and “hotter” lovers. It seems half the dialogue has to be bleeped out and the rest is pure cliche. Lines like “I’m single and ready to mingle” are what pass for wit here.
Over on the other coast, “The Real Friends of WeHo” (9 p.m., MTV, TV-14) follows a group claiming to reflect some kind of gay power elite in West Hollywood. Like “Bling,” this “Real Housewives”-inspired exercise does not leave a stereotype unturned.
This being a contrived show about gay men, there is an aggressive, near-pathological need to be clever, catty, bitchy and mean without a scintilla of what used to be called wit. If there are members of a gay anti-defamation society they should be picketing this minstrel show.
Apparently, some people are already complaining about “WeHo.” From the trailers made available, they not only find it dumb and kinda sad, but are contending that its very existence is cutting into the running time of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on MTV.
Both shows raise the question: Are shows exclusively about rich people stupid, or do they merely appeal to an unthinking and uninteresting audience?
These materialistic distractions are not limited to Netflix’s “Bling” zone or MTV’s feather-weight programming. PBS recently announced that it will import the limited series “Marie Antoinette” from the U.K., starring Louis Cunningham from “Bridgerton” as the hapless Louis XVI. From the 1938 biopic starring Norma Shearer to director Sofia Coppola’s stylish 2006 romp, the story of the doomed Russian-born French queen has long provided an excuse for lavish sets and costumes, not to mention outlandish behavior and excess.
With the exception of the occasional staging of “Les Miserables,” our entertainment culture rarely tries to understand the existences of those on the receiving end of grotesque inequality. These spectacles ignore the vast starving majority who cheered with much lust and passion when the queen’s severed, bloodied head dropped into the basket.
• The “Dungeons and Dragons”-inspired animated series “The Legend of Vox Machina” streams its second season on Amazon Prime.
• Octavia Spencer plays a true-crime podcaster as “Truth Be Told” streams its third season on Apple TV+.
Other highlights
• In presenting flashbacks to Don Corleone’s (Robert De Niro’s) origins in subtitled Sicilian, director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part II” (4:30 p.m., AMC, TV-14) was not merely a hugely successful sequel, but a kind of “foreign film” tucked inside a Hollywood blockbuster. In this fashion, Coppola not only paid homage to the Italian directors who inspired him, but told audiences they no longer had to look overseas for smart, sophisticated movies.
• A bickering couple’s folkloric vacation takes a sinister turn in the 2018 shocker “Midsommar” (9:30 p.m., Showcase), starring Florence Pugh and directed by Ari Aster, whose surreal horror movie “Beau Is Afraid” is slated for release in April.
• A chess hustler’s last move on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “Real Time With Bill Maher” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) enters its 21st season. The second season of “Game Theory With Bomani Jones” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) follows.
Cult choice
A woman (Sally Field) of a certain age finds help from her friend (Tyne Daly) and her friend’s granddaughter (Isabella Acres) when she sets her sights on a co-worker (Max Greenfield, “Veronica Mars,” “New Girl”) half her age in the 2015 romantic comedy “Hello, My Name Is Doris” (10 p.m., TMC).
Series notes
Help from the FBI on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A loud reconciliation on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... My dinner with Andre the Giant on “Young Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Colin Jost, Kenya Barris and Tobe Nwigwe on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Tom Hanks, Jessie Buckley and Stephen Markley visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Margot Robbie and Jean Smart appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
Google's parent Alphabet Inc is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo Friday, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI).
TALLAHASSEE — Instead of easing up on a two-year culture war in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his anti-”woke” agenda as potential rivals for the GOP presidential nomination target him.
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 59-year-old man. My 50-year-old fiancee lives in a nice home, but after a 15-year loving relationship, she decided last week to be with someone else. She had recently lost a great deal of weight, bought a new car and started to do things I felt were not age-appropriate — al…
DEAR HELOISE: The IRS is cautioning people to watch out for scammers who love to target taxpayers with all sorts of scams in an effort to get unsuspecting people to turn over their tax returns or even threaten them with jail time or arrest.