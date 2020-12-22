The next Batman, Robert Pattinson, has been caught smoking and vaping — and he contracted COVID-19 in September. A coincidence? Maybe not.
It turns out both smoking and vaping substantially increase your risk of contracting COVID-19 — probably by altering your immune response to infection. According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, electronic cigarette users (just like tobacco cigarette users) have a very depressed immune response to influenza virus infection, suggesting increased susceptibility to COVID-19.
If you’ve been vaping to stay off cigarettes or you smoke cigs — or both — it’s important to stop. You’ll protect your lungs from damage that makes them a target for respiratory infections, and you’ll spare your immune system changes that weaken your ability to fight off the flu and COVID-19.
• There are Food and Drug Administration-approved smoking-cessation products. Check out ones you see online at www. accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/daf/. Type in a brand name to see if it’s safe and effective.
• Download the quitStart app from smokefree.gov on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Carry support in the palm of your hand!
•And manage your withdrawal symptoms with smoking-cessation products, like a nicotine patch or gum, exercise, deep breathing, meditation and distraction, such as playing a digital game.