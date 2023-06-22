NASCAR: Xfinity Series DoorDash 250

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. greets drivers before the start of the Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

With his victory two weeks ago at the Sonoma, California, road course, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. has taken over the NASCAR Cup Series championship lead for the first time since a one-week stay there in October 2021.

The 2017 series champion now has a pair of points-paying wins in addition to his season-opening victory in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition. That success has made him the fourth driver with multiple wins on the year and well-equipped with some momentum as the series heads to Tennessee for Sunday night’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m., NBC).