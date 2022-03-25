According to the American Homebrewers Association, there are more than 1.1 million active homebrewers in the U.S., which may explain the popularity of Earth Eagle Brewings homebrew supply and retail shop in Portsmouth.
“The beauty of homebrewing today is it is actually less technical than people think,” said Earth Eagle Brewings co-owner Gretchen McDonald, who runs the shop. “Of course, as with any hobby, you can ‘geek out’ and dive in to the technical joys of the brewing process. However, with our quality ingredient and detailed directions, getting started and making a homebrew you’ll be proud of is not difficult.”
Originally called A&G Homebrew Supply and opened just prior to the brewery in 2011, the shop has since been folded into the Earth Eagle Brewings umbrella.
“We offer everything from supplies to ingredients for homebrewing, plus wine, cider, soda, kombucha and cheese making,” added McDonald. “It’s a fermentation one-stop-shop.”
Ingredient kits
At Earth Eagle Brewings, ingredient kits range from about $40 to $60 per batch depending on the style of beer. The most common kit is for a 5-gallon batch, which yields approximately 48 bottles, or 2 cases, of beer. One-gallon kits are also available for about $20.
“We also offer our own recipes, which are offered in a book customers can browse, that are assembled on demand for freshness,” McDonald said, and equipment and ingredients are sold separately.
Equipment kits
Once you purchase your equipment kit, it can be used for each brew you make. Most equipment kits will include your fermentation and bottling equipment. Sold separately, you will need a stainless-steel brew kettle (at least 20-quart) and bottles — all of which are sold at Earth Eagle Brewings.
Space needs
As for the kind of space required in your home to brew beer, McDonald said the fermentation vessels, like the food-grade plastic brew buckets that come in the equipment kits or glass carboys, take up just a few feet of space.
“The key is the temperature of the room it’s sitting in for the fermentation period, which is one to two weeks,” she explained. “Ideally, the temperature will be in the range of 65 to 72 degrees.”
For those completely new to homebrewing, McDonald said the best advice she can give is also the oldest.
“Keep your equipment clean and keep your fermentation temperature on target,” she said. “Equipment that’s not properly sanitized can result in infected beer you won’t want to drink. Fluctuations in temperature can also cause issues like stuck fermentation and off-flavors.”
Got questions? Just ask
Regardless of anyone’s prior experience, McDonald said there is no substitute for in-person guidance.
“Local shops like Earth Eagle Brewings are invested in your homebrewing success, so you can expect fresh ingredients, quality equipment, and helpful advice and camaraderie,” she said. “Regional homebrew clubs are also a great way to get involved.”
To learn more about Earth Eagle Brewings, which features a brewpub in Portsmouth and Somersworth, visit eartheaglebrewings.com.