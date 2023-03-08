Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim has officially retired after 47 seasons, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
Syracuse installed associate head coach Adrian Autry as the next head coach.
“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release. “Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction.
“I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.’”
Autry was named assistant coach at Syracuse prior to the 2011-12 season and was promoted to associate head coach in March 2017.
“There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim. They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me,” Autry said. “I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball.”
The move comes a couple hours after a bizarre postgame press conference, when Boeheim spoke about his possible retirement after Wednesday’s 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC tournament.
“I gave my retirement speech last week and nobody picked up on it,” Boeheim, 78, told reporters.
He added that his retirement decision “is up to the university,” but he demurred when asked if he would like to coach another season.
“You’re talking to the wrong guy,” Boeheim said.
Boeheim was not quoted in the release about his own retirement.
Syracuse finished 17-15 and hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.
The Orange haven’t won 20 games in a season since 2018-19.
In his career at Syracuse that includes a national title (2003), five Final Fours and 35 NCAA Tournament appearances, there have been only two other times that Boeheim’s teams missed the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.
Boeheim was 1,116-440 at Syracuse over those 47 seasons.
