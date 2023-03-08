NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim reacts in the first half of Wednesday’s ACC tournament game against Wake Forest in Greensboro, North Carolina. Turns out, the game was Boeheim’s last as coach of the Orange.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim has officially retired after 47 seasons, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Syracuse installed associate head coach Adrian Autry as the next head coach.