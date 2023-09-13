Hurricane Idalia, which barreled through the Big Bend region of Florida late last month before battering other communities in Georgia and the Carolinas, thankfully wasn't the cataclysmic storm that forecasters had feared days before.
But the Category 3 hurricane, which caused widespread flooding in some communities, still left behind a costly trail of damage — and solidified an unsettling place in the record books.
Idalia became the 23rd "billion dollar" weather disaster to strike the United States this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on Monday, eclipsing the previous record of 22 set in 2020. And there are still four months left in this year, with the very real potential for more devastating weather ahead.
"It takes a lot to surprise me with all these extremes, but this year has been a surprise," said Adam Smith, a NOAA economist and scientist who analyzes weather- and climate-related disasters.
The record tally includes a startling number of severe storms that have wreaked havoc on wide swaths of the nation, from tornadoes that damaged homes and businesses across the South and Midwest to destructive hailstorms from Minnesota and Colorado. The list also includes atmospheric rivers that dumped enormous amounts of rain on California, severe flooding in Vermont and the horrific wildfires that decimated Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
By NOAA's tally, the events so far this year have caused 253 direct and indirect fatalities and produced more than $57.6 billion in damage — a figure that likely will rise as officials continue to document losses from Tropical Storm Hilary in southern California and drought that persisted across parts of the Midwest and South.
NOAA tracks disasters back to 1980, using an array of public and private data including insurance payouts and infrastructure damage to estimate their economic impact. Over time, there has been an unmistakable increase in the frequency and overall cost of such catastrophes across the country.
While the United States has experienced an average of about 8 billion-dollar disasters annually over the past four decades, in the past five years, that average has jumped to nearly 18 events annually. Five of the past six years have seen total losses in excess of $100 billion, when adjusted for inflation.
Smith recalls thinking that the 22 billion-dollar disasters in 2020 — a year that saw a deadly and destructive wildfire season in the West and multiple hurricanes such as Laura that slammed into the Gulf Coast — would likely not be eclipsed anytime soon.
"I thought, 'That record is probably going to stand for a while,'" he said. "Just three years later, we are shattering a record that had shattered previous records."
The reasons behind the rise in billion-dollar disasters involves multiple factors, including the fact that Americans have continued to flock to some of the most vulnerable areas, and ongoing development in disaster-prone spots has put ever more assets in harm's way.
But, scientists say, there is also no ignoring that climate change has played an unmistakable role.
"The climate has already changed, and neither the built environment nor the response systems are keeping up with the change," W. Craig Fugate, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the Obama administration, said in an email.
July marked the warmest in NOAA's 174-year record, as heat waves stretched across large parts of the country and the globe. Researchers have documented repeatedly how the warming atmosphere is supercharging storms and fueling torrential rainfalls that overwhelm infrastructure.
Deepening droughts make landscapes more susceptible to wildfire. Hotter oceans create the conditions for rapidly strengthening hurricanes.
More frequent disasters also mean less time to prepare for each one. An analysis last fall by the research nonprofit Climate Central found that from 2017 to 2021, the nation experienced a billion-dollar disaster every 18 days on average, compared with 82 days between such events on average in the 1980s.
In many places, Fugate said, what building codes are in place often proves a key factor in determining how devastating a disaster is.
"It is really the story of shortsighted cost versus longer-term savings," he wrote. "Many fight increasing building codes as too costly and making houses unaffordable, but on the other hand, we see the difference between what remains after a storm and what is destroyed."
The increasing number of disasters has compelled local governments and ordinary Americans alike to struggle with the sudden financial burdens such disasters can impose. Congress in recent years has approved a historic amount of funding aimed at modernizing the nation's infrastructure, but many places around the country must still grapple with aging pipes, roads and other systems built for a different century — and another climate.
For now, Smith remains concerned about what still lies ahead in 2023. Historically, some of the most costly disasters — monster hurricanes, voracious wildfires, ongoing droughts — have come in the latter half of the year.
He hopes after a record-breaking 2023 so far, a respite lies ahead. But the numbers suggest any break in billion-dollar disasters won't last for long.
"We've got more exposure plus more vulnerability plus the influence of climate change supercharging many of these extremes," he said. "The trends in frequency and cost for most of these different hazards continues to rise, and I don't see those trends changing anytime soon."