Floodwater

Daniel Dickert wades through water filled with vegetation in front of his home in Florida’s Taylor County after the Steinhatchee River overflowed its banks as Hurricane Idalia passed through the state’s Big Bend region late last month.

 Douglas R. Clifford/Reuters

Hurricane Idalia, which barreled through the Big Bend region of Florida late last month before battering other communities in Georgia and the Carolinas, thankfully wasn't the cataclysmic storm that forecasters had feared days before.

But the Category 3 hurricane, which caused widespread flooding in some communities, still left behind a costly trail of damage — and solidified an unsettling place in the record books.