MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Orelvis Martinez reacts after scoring a run during a Blue Jays spring training game against the Red Sox. Martinez will begin the year with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who open Thursday night at Altoona.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ season has arrived.

The Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays will open today at 6 p.m. at Altoona, Pennsylvania, against the Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tonight’s contest is the first of three in Altoona. The team takes Sunday and Monday off before returning for its home opener on Tuesday night against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox).