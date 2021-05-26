MANCHESTER — After a pandemic-forced intermission last December, Manchester’s Palace and Rex theaters will bring up the lights again in June.
New Hampshire’s own Juston McKinney kicks things off with two nights of laughs Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, at the Rex.
The comic therapy continues with shows by Tony V, Kelly MacFarland, Joe Yannety, Corey Rodrigues and Christine Hurley through the season.
The Rex also will feature a slate of tribute bands that celebrate the music of Kenny Chesney (No Shoes Nation Band), the Cars (Panorama), Billy Joel (David Clark’s Song in the Attic), Journey (Scarab) and Santana (Jingo), along with the American Elton, Linda Ronstadt Experience, Doobie Others and U2 Show.
A stream of children’s programming starts in late June at the Palace, ranging from professional performances of classic tales to youth theater camps and performances through the Forever Emma Studios.
The Palace’s St. Mary’s Bank 2021-2022 Performing Arts Series launches Sept. 10 with “Queen of the Night,” Palace Artistic Director Carl Rajotte’s new concert-style tribute to Whitney Houston.
The fall and winter lineup at the Palace also will include longtime favorites “Mamma Mia,” “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol,” as well as “The Full Monty,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “The Producers” and “Legally Blonde” in 2022.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 668-5588.