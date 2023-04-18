NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum makes a layup against the Atlanta Hawks during Saturday’s playoff game at TD Garden in Boston.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Over the next two months, a series of compelling accidents is destined to influence the NBA playoffs. This tournament will be both a wonderful and unfortunate mess. As the league continues a lengthy transition to an undetermined new era, there is a greatness void among the contenders, but it has amplified a rare level of parity as graying superstars and teams clash with teething prodigies.

Problem is, it doesn’t seem the young, old and middle-aged can handle all the collisions. An achy regular season is already turning into a postseason of pain. The NBA couldn’t get through the first weekend without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant and Tyler Herro going down. Herro is out for the playoffs because of a broken hand. Morant was sullen as he talked about his availability being “in jeopardy” after he landed on his right hand. Antetokounmpo fell on his lower back, and again he must summon his famous fast-healing powers to keep the Milwaukee Bucks, the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, out of danger.