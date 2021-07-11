James Kallstrom, an FBI agent who became a familiar presence on the nightly news as chief of the criminal investigation into the crash of TWA Flight 800 off the coast of Long Island in 1996, a confounding disaster first suspected to be an act of terrorism but ultimately attributed to a fuel tank explosion, died July 3 at his home in Fairfield, Conn. He was 78.
He had a rare cancer of the blood, said his wife, Susan Kallstrom.
Kallstrom served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam before joining the FBI, where he rose over 28 years to the rank of assistant director in charge of the New York field office. Among other exploits, Kallstrom was credited with planting a bug in a couch used by John Gotti, the Mafia boss known as the “Teflon Don” before he was convicted on racketeering and murder charges and sentenced to life in prison in 1992.
No case in Kallstrom’s career came with greater attention or scrutiny than the inquiry into the downing of Trans World Airlines Flight 800, a Boeing 747 that took off from New York City on July 17, 1996, bound for Paris. Approximately 12 minutes into the flight, the plane exploded in midair, killing all 230 people aboard.
There seemed at the outset four possible explanations for the crash: a bomb, a missile, sabotage or mechanical malfunction. Kallstrom said that he initially felt certain the explosion was the result of criminal activity, a conviction that some critics later said hampered consideration of other possible causes.
But the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, which Kallstrom had helped investigate, remained fresh in public memory.
“Did I think it was a good chance it (TWA flight explosion) was criminal? You better believe I did,” he said.
The FBI investigation into the TWA Flight 800 crash involved more than 1,000 agents and interviews with 7,000 people. Divers painstakingly pulled wreckage from the water. Kallstrom’s day began at or before his 6 a.m. briefings and lasted long into the night.
Colleagues told the Times he would sometimes excuse himself to go to the restroom, where he would splash cold water on himself for a jump-start.
But as the investigation proceeded and agents combed through thousands of remnants of the plane, no indication emerged of a bomb or friendly fire missile — a theory for which Kallstrom said there was not “one scintilla” of evidence. In November 1997, the FBI formally closed its investigation. The decision, Kallstrom said, was “based solely on the overwhelming absence of evidence indicating a crime, and the lack of any leads that could bear on the issue.”
“In fact,” he remarked, “we ran out of things to do.”