James Reston Jr., who brought a novelist’s sensibility to prodigiously researched and well-received books that covered a vast range of current events and history — the Vietnam War, Martin Luther, Richard M. Nixon, Galileo, Jim Jones — died July 19 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. He was 82.

His daughter, Maeve Reston, a Washington Post political reporter, said the cause was pancreatic cancer.