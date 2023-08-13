Jamie Reid, an artist who translated the buzz-saw anarchy of 1970s punk rock into images for the British group the Sex Pistols, helping define punk art and fashion with works such as a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II with her eyes and mouth torn away, died Aug. 8 at his home in Liverpool. He was 76.

The death was confirmed by John Marchant, whose gallery in Brighton, England, represented Mr. Reid. The cause was not immediately known.