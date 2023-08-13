Jamie Reid, an artist who translated the buzz-saw anarchy of 1970s punk rock into images for the British group the Sex Pistols, helping define punk art and fashion with works such as a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II with her eyes and mouth torn away, died Aug. 8 at his home in Liverpool. He was 76.
The death was confirmed by John Marchant, whose gallery in Brighton, England, represented Mr. Reid. The cause was not immediately known.
Mr. Reid’s more than half-century career as an artist, graphic designer and activist explored subjects as varied as ancient Druid mysticism, runaway consumerism and the interplay of nature and cities, including a project in a 2016 initiative to distribute 10,000 wildflower seed packages across Liverpool.
His embrace of rebellion and irreverence fit perfectly with the punk sound taking shape in the 1970s with groups such as Television, the New York Dolls and the Ramones, using stripped-down music and pounding chords.
Mr. Reid was far away from it all at the time: in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides islands studying traditional farming methods and working at a newspaper. In 1976, he received a telegram from his close friend from art school, Malcolm McLaren, who was getting involved in London’s music scene.
“Got these guys,” wrote McLaren. “Interested in working with you again.” The group McLaren had pulled together was the Sex Pistols, which took over punk with a snarling and nihilistic swagger. The Sex Pistols were introduced to most of Britain in an August 1976 television performance as lead singer, with the stage name Johnny Rotten, barked out the lyrics to “Anarchy in the U.K.” as a woman in Nazi-style garb danced just offstage.
Mr. Reid took on the challenge of trying to visually convey the moment. He drew on his interest in an anti-establishment movement known as Situationism, which included work by artists repurposing advertisements and other corporate images.
The Sex Pistols’ 1976 single “Anarchy in the U.K.” featured art by Mr. Reid showing a half-burned British flag with the band’s name spelled out in letters ripped from publications, crafted like a ransom note.
Then in 1977, coinciding with Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee, Mr. Reid unveiled one of the most influential images of the punk era. He started with the official portrait for the queen’s 25th year on the throne, and tore away her eyes and mouth and replaced them with ripped-out lettering of the band’s name and the title of its new single, “God Save the Queen.”
