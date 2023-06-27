WASHINGTON -- A new report detailing intelligence failures leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said government agencies responsible for anticipating trouble downplayed the threat -- even as the building was being stormed in an attempt to stop Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president.

The 105-page report, issued Tuesday by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said intelligence personnel at the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other agencies ignored warnings of violence in December 2020.