Jiang Yanyong, a military surgeon heralded within China for exposing Beijing’s hush-up of the SARS epidemic in 2003 but who was later detained and silenced after using his renown to seek justice for the government’s Tiananmen Square crackdown, died March 11 in Beijing. He was 91.

On mainland China, news of Dr. Jiang’s death or other references to him were censored, highlighting how he remained a perceived political threat two decades after he came to public attention.