Jim Bohannon, a fixture of talk radio who provided amiable companionship to millions of night owls, chatting up celebrity guests and callers of all stripes during his decades in national syndication, died Nov. 12 at a hospice facility in Seneca, S.C. He was 78.
The cause was esophageal cancer, said his wife, Annabelle Bohannon.
Mr. Bohannon got his start more than half a century ago as a local radio host in Washington. But he was best known for “The Jim Bohannon Show,” a late-night program that aired for the past 29 years on more than 500 radio stations across the country.
He was by all accounts an outlier in the talk-radio genre, a self-described “militant moderate” who offered audiences a respite from the frothing political commentary that increasingly seemed to dominate the airwaves.
“If there is a big story in the news, I will talk about it,” Mr. Bohannon once told a reporter for the Rolla Daily News in his home state of Missouri. “But I am not going to beat it to death and scream at you. I am not a political fireball like Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity. I can’t get that angry all the time.”
Mr. Bohannon’s show, which was distributed by Westwood One, aired Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern time. The show was so popular that it drew politicians, athletes, entertainers and other celebrities willing to forgo sleep for the chance to reach Mr. Bohannon’s audience.
The show was a mix of current affairs, pop culture and human-interest stories. An inveterate raconteur, Mr. Bohannon noted with pride that he once filled an hour discussing whether toilet paper should hang over the front of the roll or from the back. He devoted large portions of his program to calls from listeners, who knew “Jimbo” as a patient, unjudging companion in the loneliness of the night.
