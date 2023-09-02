Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter and “mayor of Margaritaville,” the mythical paradise of tropical breezes, frozen cocktails and laid-back escapism that inspired his greatest hit and fostered a hugely successful branding and business empire, died Sept. 1 at 76.

A statement posted on his website and social media accounts announced the death but did not disclose further details. He was hospitalized earlier this year for an unspecified illness.