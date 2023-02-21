carter-plains

PLAINS, Ga. — Michael Dominick had put off touching up the 13-foot peanut.

Every three years for the last 20, Jimmy Carter’s hometown hired the handyman-slash-mail carrier to repaint the roadside statue, a relic from the former president’s 1976 campaign. Now the peanut’s toothy grin, a nod to Carter’s famously wide smile, needed a polish.