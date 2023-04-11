SPORTS-JOE-MAZZULLA-HAS-CELTICS-TRUST-1-YB.jpg

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla urges on his team during a game last week.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

When the Celtics suspended Ime Udoka on the eve of training camp, Brad Stevens trusted Joe Mazzulla enough to take over as the team’s interim head coach despite his inexperience and an organization going through uncertainty.

In February, that confidence continued to carry through as Stevens, the team’s president of basketball operations, took the interim tag off Mazzulla and gave him a contract extension.