John W. Jenrette Jr., a flamboyant congressman who was convicted of taking a $50,000 bribe in the Abscam sting operation of the late 1970s, and who gained further notoriety after his wife told Playboy about a romantic rendezvous they had on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, died Friday. He was 86.

His family announced the death through Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway, South Carolina. Additional details were not immediately available.