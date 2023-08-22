John Warnock, who played a seminal role in the history of computing as co-founder and chief executive of Adobe Inc., helping create the Portable Document Format (PDF) and software that turned computers into digital printing presses, radically reshaping office life and publishing, died Saturday at 82.
Adobe announced his death but did not give further details. The company provided his biography in a PDF.
Mr. Warnock and Charles Geschke founded Adobe in 1982, naming it after a creek near their homes in Los Altos, California. PostScript, the company’s first piece of software, let computer users print documents just as they appeared on-screen, with graphics and multiple fonts — a task that previously required a trip to a local printing press.
Apple was the first company to adopt the software, integrating it into its new LaserWriter printer. Other printer manufacturers soon followed.
“When that first page came out of the LaserWriter, I was blown away,” Apple co-founder Steve Jobs told the tech journalist Pamela Pfiffner for her 2003 book “Inside the Publishing Revolution: The Adobe Story.” “No one had seen anything like this before. I held this page up in my hand and said, ‘Who will not want that?’ I knew then, as did John, that this was going to have a profound impact.”
PostScript meant anyone essentially could run their own printing press, democratizing publishing and making Mr. Warnock and Geschke technological descendants of Johannes Gutenberg, the German inventor of the printing press. Adobe received letters and notes of thanks not long after the LaserWriter launched in 1985.
“The first note we got was from these ladies who told us how excited they were to be able to publish their magazine,” Dan Putnam, one of Adobe’s first employees, said in Pfiffner’s book. “It was a lesbian newsletter, kind of pornographic in nature. The second newsletter that arrived was from a fundamentalist Christian sect. It wasn’t exactly what we had in mind, but we gave them the voice to present their point of view.”
