Johnny Isakson, a courtly Georgia Republican senator who made veterans’ legislation a cornerstone of his political legacy and who was regarded as one of the dwindling band of bipartisan dealmakers on Capitol Hill, died Dec. 19 at his home in Atlanta. He was 76.
The death was confirmed by Heath Garrett, the senator’s former chief of staff. Isakson, who had been re-elected to a third term in 2016, resigned Dec. 31, 2019, because of worsening health from Parkinson’s disease.
“He was a transitional figure,” said Ross Baker, a Rutgers University congressional scholar. “He was the person who set the tone for debate, who was a facilitator rather than a legislative innovator. His bipartisan brand of politics harks back to a different era in American politics. With his leaving the Senate, a very important link to the past [has been] lost.”
Wealthy lawmaker
Isakson, a former real estate executive and one of the wealthiest members of Congress, advanced from the Georgia state House in the 1970s to the state Senate in the 1990s, his climb mirroring the GOP’s brightening fortunes as Democratic dominance in Atlanta waned.
He was a Republican, he liked to say, “before being Republican was cool,” and in those years of his political career, when he wielded little clout, he forged the conciliatory style that would distinguish him in Washington.
After losing races for governor and U.S. senator, he plowed a small fortune into a 1999 special election to fill a U.S. House seat created by the resignation of Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich. That victory catapulted him in 2004 to the U.S. Senate seat that opened following the retirement of Zell Miller, a Democrat.
With his genial, soft-sell style, Isakson stood in stark contrast with the two contentious and bombastic men he replaced in Congress. “Isakson saw the increasing diversity in the state,” Baker said, “and saw it to his political advantage to adopt much more moderate, inclusive positions.”
Over the years, Isakson became the beachhead for Democrats looking to form bipartisan coalitions on immigration and education policy. He chaired the Ethics and Veterans’ Affairs committees and became his state’s senior senator when Saxby Chambliss, a Republican, retired in 2015.
In 2018, four years after a scandal exposed the long delays in medical care to which many veterans had been subjected, Isakson championed a multibillion-dollar expansion of the veterans’ health care system that allowed patients greater access to private-sector health care.
Isakson said the bill, signed by President Donald Trump that year, offered “more choice and fewer barriers to care.” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of the bill’s prominent opponents, said the VA Mission Act would move the veterans’ agency “too far in the direction of privatization” and slowly starve it of resources while leaving tens of thousands of positions unfilled.
Opposed the shutdown
A former staff sergeant in the Georgia Air National Guard, Isakson also sought to improve the backlog of VA benefit appeals. He was the lead Senate sponsor of a bill, signed by Trump in 2017, to speed a process that sometimes took years or even decades to complete.
He generally avoided divisive issues and had little inclination to posture before the news media, but Isakson was not a pushover. He flared with disapproval over the 16-day government shutdown in 2013, when arch-conservative tea party leaders tried to paralyze most government operations in an effort to defund the 2010 Affordable Care Act — legislation Isakson had opposed.
He said he wished to work with Democrats to revise rather than repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health-care measure and called the tea-party approach a “dumb idea.”
During the 35-day Trump-led shutdown over border wall funding that lasted from winter 2018 into early 2019, Isakson took to the well of the Senate with uncharacteristic force. “The fact of the matter is we’re not doing a damned thing while the American people are suffering,” he said. “We’re just doing the wrong thing, punishing the wrong people, and it’s not right.”
Pragmatism disfavored
In the latter years of his career, Isakson’s pragmatic style became unfashionable as hard-right elements increasingly gunned the engine of his party. Yet he retained the confidence of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as well as the respect of leading Democrats, who said they valued his comity and institutional spirit.
Isakson picked his battles with Trump, whom he endorsed before the 2016 Republican National Convention, and spent his goodwill with the mercurial president on bills affecting veterans and executive-branch nominees. But he also willingly used his seniority to defend what he regarded as the boundaries of propriety when Trump made ad hominem attacks against the late senator John McCain, R-Ariz., which Isakson described as “deplorable,” and when Trump did not rapidly or explicitly condemn a violent white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
For more than a decade, Isakson held an annual barbecue in an effort to unite colleagues of all political persuasions.