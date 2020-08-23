PGA: THE NORTHERN TRUST - Final Round
Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the final round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC of Boston Sunday. 

 Mark Konezny/USA TODAY SPORTS

Dustin Johnson made sure he didn’t squander a final-round lead again on Sunday, romping to an 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open and taking back the world No. 1 ranking with the 22nd win of his career and second of the season.

Two weeks after entering the last round of the PGA Championships with a one stroke advantage and unable to close the deal, Johnson was under far less pressure at TPC Boston but he but he ensured there would be no repeat, turning a five shot 54-hole cushion into a commanding 11-stroke victory.

If anyone in the field was harboring thoughts of reeling in Johnson, the 36-year-old American quickly put those to rest when he opened his round with an eagle on the par five second and added four birdies to go 6-under on his outward nine.

From that point the only one rain on Johnson’s party was from Mother Nature who forced a weather delay with two holes to play.

Johnson completed his round with a birdie on 18 for an eight-under 63 and a winning total of 30-under 254, leaving Harris English a distant runner-up on 19-under.