Who dat? It’s New Orleans native Jon Batiste — soon to be onstage at the White House.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have tapped the singer, bandleader and melodica-player extraordinaire as the musical performer for their first official state dinner, the first lady’s press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, told The Washington Post.
It means that when French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, show up as the honored guests for a day of diplomacy, followed by a lavish dinner and dancing on Thursday, they’ll be in for a true New Orleans-style get down. No word yet on whether Batiste will hop on any tables, as he did to Billie Eilish’s delight at this year’s Grammys, but he probably will be serenading Macron with his hit song “Freedom” and a joyous parade of trumpets, tambourines and a mouth-piano.
“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together. We’re thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris Administration,” Valdivia told The Post.
Batiste’s boundless energy and raucous performances are fitting for a White House that is back into social activities after two years of battling COVID, rising inflation and economic woes in a midterm election year — a background against which a glamorous dinner honoring a visiting head of state would have looked particularly inappropriate.
Biden continues to face some criticism, however, for declaring in September that the “pandemic is over” even though hundreds continue to die each day and the public is growing weary of being vigilant against COVID.
But the political mood is high right now. The midterms went better than expected for Democrats. This is the first year since Biden took office that the White House will have a full season of holiday parties — key for low-pressure get-togethers with press, allies and antagonists alike — and to show off the first lady’s holiday decorations, which will be unveiled Monday.
The couple is coming off hosting the pre-Thanksgiving wedding of their granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and fielding consternation from the White House press corps, which was excluded from covering it while Vogue was given an exclusive article and photo shoot.
The Biden administration is on track to have the fewest state dinners — typically planned by the first lady’s office — of any modern presidency. It will need to host merely one more to tie with former president Donald Trump, who had to cancel his third state dinner at the beginning of the pandemic.
Trump’s first state dinner was also with Macron. The previous president, however, perennially faced problems getting musical acts to perform for his events. For his Macron state dinner, the musical entertainment was the Washington National Opera. During his second state dinner for then-Australian President Scott Morrison, bands for the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines played.
During flusher times, former president Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton hosted 12 state dinners during his first term, and 29 overall, with musical guests such as Whitney Houston, Elton John and Stevie Wonder, Liza Minnelli and Earth, Wind & Fire.
The Bushes followed with four in his first term (including one for Mexican President Vicente Fox just days before Sept. 11, 2001), and 13 overall, with acts such as country singer Kenny Chesney, violinist Itzhak Perlman and the cast of “The Lion King.”
