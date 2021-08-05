THE MISERIES of youth never cease. Particularly when you never grow up. Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“500 Days of Summer,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) stars in “Mr. Corman,” a dramedy streaming on Apple TV+ that he also created, wrote and directed.
It would be unfair to call Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt) a slacker. He has a job. He teaches elementary school and is first seen welcoming his fifth-graders to a new year and asking them what they’ve learned or understood about studying Lewis and Clark. A precocious student calls him out for referring to their guide, Sacagawea, as female (which she was). This brief interlude demonstrates Josh’s politically correct deference to any references to his white, male status and his general discomfort in talking with women, even those as young as 10. He seems crippled, unable to assert himself without dancing some minuet of guilty backtracking. It’s painful to watch and not necessarily enlightening, funny or entertaining.
Josh returns to a shared apartment, where he hangs out with similarly aimless youth who aren’t so young anymore. They play video games and announce that they really don’t know what they want to do with their evenings. An eventual trip to a bar results in a fling with a woman that ends badly, leading to outbursts of mutual recriminations and cruelty. Josh, it seems, is not only a bit stuck, he’s also unsympathetic. To underscore this point, he shares uncomfortably intimate details about his botched assignation with his mother (Debra Winger).
Through this all, we learn that Josh had been a promising musician, but seemed to abandon his passion. Did he give it up to become a dedicated teacher? Or is teaching merely a civil-service fallback position for his directionless rut? And how many episodes must we watch before he becomes vaguely interesting?
Unlike many Hollywood stars, Gordon-Levitt pretty much looks his age. He’s 40. Had he played Josh back in the days when he was the heartbroken lead of “500 Days of Summer,” we might have seen this character as capable of reclaiming his promise. At 40, Josh seems on the verge of becoming an old, creepy teacher. Or maybe he’s already arrived. Gordon-Levitt certainly portrays Josh without reservation or restraint. I’m just not sure why we’re supposed to care.
• Released to popular acclaim earlier this year, the documentary “Val” begins streaming on Amazon Prime. As we learn early on, actor Val Kilmer was among the first of his peers to own a video camera, and he amassed hundreds of hours of his early life, education and acting years, including documenting life on movie sets that clearly annoys professionals trying to make a film.
Produced and directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, “Val” offers a sympathetic look at an actor with a difficult reputation. This is the second film this year, after Soleil Moon Frye’s “Kid 90” to offer a time capsule of self-documentation. It’s staggering to think of the vault of material that decades of social media words, images and clips will provide the documentarians of the future.
• Speaking of self-documentation, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” follows the singer at home, at work and on tour. Streaming on the free service IMDb TV.
Other highlights
• Coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (8 p.m., NBC) spotlights track & field, diving and basketball.
• Frank asks Erin to run interference on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Robert Mitchum stars as detective Philip Marlowe in the 1975 adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s “Farewell, My Lovely” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), co-starring Charlotte Rampling. Mitchum returned to the role in the 1978 remake of “The Big Sleep.”
Series notes
Lauren Alaina surprises her old cheerleading coach on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Hoops practice on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A girl goes missing on “Burden of Truth” (8 p.m. CW, TV-14).
“Love Island” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r) ... Liam falls off the radar on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-14).
Late night
Emily Blunt and Bob Costas are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Anthony Anderson guest hosts Offset, Henry Golding and Robin Thicke on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... David Oyelowo and Maisie Peters appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
“The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are preempted by Olympic coverage.