ATLANTA — An Atlanta-area judge approved on Monday a $200,000 bond for former President Donald Trump, who is expected to surrender later this week on charges that he and 18 allies illegally conspired to try to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.
The bond agreement — known as a consent bond order — sets strict rules for Trump’s release. Trump is not allowed to communicate with witnesses or co-defendants about the case, except through his lawyers, and he is barred from intimidating witnesses or co-defendants.
He is also forbidden from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community,” including in “posts on social media or reposts of posts” by others on social media.
“The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him … to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” the agreement says.
The agreement was approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and posted on the court docket Monday afternoon, shortly after Trump’s Georgia-based legal team met with Fulton County prosecutors to negotiate terms of release and bond in the sweeping racketeering case. It is signed Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis and Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little, Trump’s Georgia attorneys.
Trump has been told to surrender at the Fulton County Jail by noon on Friday for processing, but the document does not specify when Trump will travel to Atlanta.
By reaching this agreement, Trump avoids an initial court appearance in the case, but he is expected to appear at an arraignment hearing in coming weeks.
Trump and 18 other people were indicted last week in a sweeping criminal racketeering case alleging the former president and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia.
