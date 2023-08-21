ATLANTA — An Atlanta-area judge approved on Monday a $200,000 bond for former President Donald Trump, who is expected to surrender later this week on charges that he and 18 allies illegally conspired to try to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The bond agreement — known as a consent bond order — sets strict rules for Trump’s release. Trump is not allowed to communicate with witnesses or co-defendants about the case, except through his lawyers, and he is barred from intimidating witnesses or co-defendants.