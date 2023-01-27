A judge has ruled that the public should be told the identities of two Manchester police supervisors who ignored a meme, sent by a subordinate officer, that joked about the killing of George Floyd.
The ruling Thursday by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer is the latest in a court case involving the meme, which included the image of Floyd with the captions “Black Love” and “You Take My Breath Away.”
Last August, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported that Manchester police had investigated the meme, which was distributed by Officer Christian Horn via text messaging to two groups of colleagues.
Although police released their internal affairs investigation into the meme, the names of those who received the text, including the two supervisors, were blacked out.
In her ruling, Messer said the public should know what types of people hold leadership positions in the police department.
“Whether the supervisors’ inaction in response to Detective Horn’s text constitutes acceptance or tacit support of racist or ‘grossly inappropriate and racially insensitive’ behavior, or is emblematic of systemic racism within the Manchester Police Department, is a matter fit for public discourse,” Messer wrote.
She also noted that the officer who received the meme bypassed the chain of command to file a complaint because he did not feel it would be taken seriously. According to previous reports, that recipient is a Black police officer.
The city is not expected to immediately release the names. In such cases, parties typically delay acting on a judge’s order until the other side has an opportunity to appeal.
“This decision is a win for transparency,” said Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester, in a statement distributed by ACLU-New Hampshire.
“When racism is both prevalent and persistent in our local police force, and no one says a word, members of our community deserve to know that their leaders chose inaction and therefore complicity,” Tshiela said.
Manchester police will not comment, according to spokesman Heather Hamel. A telephone call and email left for the lawyer representing the police supervisors were not returned on Friday.
Floyd, who was Black, was murdered in 2020 by Minneapolis police during an arrest, when a veteran police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
His death prompted protests against police brutality across the United States and reignited debates about racism in America and police departments.
In 2021, Manchester police investigated the Horn meme. Horn was suspended for three days and took sensitivity training. He also was transferred from the street-level detective unit to patrol. Last summer, he was promoted to sergeant.
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has described the meme as insensitive but not racist. Both BLM and the NAACP-Manchester have said the meme was racist and the response raises concerns about the culture at the police department.
The ACLU and BLM initially filed court papers seeking the identities of all 10 police officers who had received the meme. But they later revised their request to just the two supervisors.
Gilles Bissonnette, the legal director of ACLU-New Hampshire, said the public needs to know the names of supervisors who were aware of the meme and did nothing.
“Police officers should not be and are not able to remain anonymous in records implicating their performance of their official duties — in this instance, the apparent failure to report racist behavior,” he said in prepared remarks.
