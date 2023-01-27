Floyd meme

This screenshot image was part of the Manchester Police Department internal affairs investigation of the police officer who texted it to fellow officers.

A judge has ruled that the public should be told the identities of two Manchester police supervisors who ignored a meme, sent by a subordinate officer, that joked about the killing of George Floyd.

The ruling Thursday by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer is the latest in a court case involving the meme, which included the image of Floyd with the captions “Black Love” and “You Take My Breath Away.”