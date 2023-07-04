WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Tuesday restricted some agencies and officials of the Biden administration from meeting and communicating with social media companies to moderate their content, according to a court filing.
The injunction came in response to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, who alleged that U.S. government officials went too far in efforts to encourage social media companies to address posts they worried could contribute to vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or upend elections.
The ruling said government agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI could not talk to social media companies for "the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech" under the free-speech clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution.
A White House official said the Justice Department was reviewing the order and will evaluate its options.
The litigation was originally filed by former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, used Twitter to welcome the injunction and called it a win for free speech.
The order also mentioned by name officials including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Jen Easterly, who heads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in its restrictions.
Judge Terry Doughty, in an order filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, made some exceptions for communications between government officials and the companies, including to warn about risks to national security and about criminal activity.
The injunction was first reported by the Washington Post.
Tuesday's order marks a win for Republicans who had sued the Biden administration, saying it was using the coronavirus health crisis and the threat of misinformation as an excuse to curb views that disagreed with the government.
Government officials have said they were aiming to tamp down misinformation about COVID vaccines to curb preventable deaths.
Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, Twitter, and Alphabet's YouTube did not respond to requests for comment.
With each roller coaster car that zipped overhead, Jeremy Wagner braced for carnage and death. Wagner had just noticed a crack in one of the steel support pillars of the Fury 325 ride at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, and while pleading with employees to shut it down, he watched the …
WASHINGTON -- A white powder found inside the White House late on Sunday, which led to the temporary closure of part of the presidential complex, was identified by the Washington fire department as cocaine, the Washington Post reported.
A man wearing a bulletproof vest and heavily armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun killed five people and wounded two children after firing a hail of bullets into a neighborhood in southwestern Philadelphia on Monday night, authorities say.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said gun violence was tearing apart U.S. communities after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth claimed the lives of at least 10 people ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.