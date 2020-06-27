State prosecutors will be permitted to introduce evidence the defense wanted tossed from the trial of the pickup driver accused in the June 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in Randolph.
The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., is charged with seven counts each of negligent homicide, impaired negligent homicide and manslaughter, as well as aggravated DWI and reckless conduct.
Judge Peter H. Bornstein of the New Hampshire Superior Court on Friday ruled that accounts of Zhukovskyy driving erratically earlier in the day of the crash will be admissible.
Prosecutors had said testimony will show Zhukovskyy “was not fit to be operating a commercial motor vehicle on the afternoon of June 21, 2019.”
Bornstein also granted the state’s request to admit evidence of previous illegal drug use.
According to court documents, blood tests revealed that Zhukovskyy had fentanyl, morphine and cocaine in his system, and he admitted that he had used heroin and cocaine the day of the crash.
Prosecutors said Zhukovskyy overdosed on opioids in Agawam, Mass., on May 5, just weeks before the Randolph tragedy. Zhukovskyy required three doses of Narcan to be revived and “confessed he had snorted three bags of what he believed to be heroin,” according to court documents.
The court denied a request to admit evidence of two instances of Zhukovskyy driving erratically in the past, which prosecutors said would show Zhukovskyy’s “inattention and erratic operation at the time of the fatal collision was not an isolated incident.”
Zhukovskyy told state police he was reaching for a drink in the bottom of the center console of his truck just before the crash and took his attention off the road, according to the arrest warrant.
He has been held without bail since being arrested three days after the June 21 accident.