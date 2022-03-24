BEVERLY, Mass. — A judge has sided with the city of Beverly in a dispute over whether a Lothrop Street family can keep a coop of chickens as emotional support animals for their 8-year-old daughter.
In an 18-page decision Monday, Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman concluded that while there was evidence presented by her family that the chickens had helped the girl cope with anxiety and learning disabilities, there was also evidence presented by the city that the chickens and coop have been causing harm to nearby residents by drawing rodents and creating odors.
The judge denied the family of William Wilson and Irene Tsirozidou and their daughter an injunction that would have prohibited the city from enforcing an order to remove the chickens.
Based on what the judge was presented by the couple’s attorney, Jeremy Cohen, and the city during a hearing last month, McCarthy-Neyman concluded that the two federal laws cited by the family, the Americans With Disabilities Act and the Fair Housing Act, did not apply in their case.
The judge found the family had not shown that the chickens were “indispensable” to their daughter’s “use and enjoyment” of the home, which is required by the Fair Housing Act.
“The plaintiffs submit documentation detailing (the daughter’s) educational challenges, her struggles with anxiety, and her difficulties in social situations,” McCarthy-Neyman wrote. “This documentation, as well as (Dr.) Wilson’s affidavit, indicate that interacting with and caring for the chickens has helped to alleviate some of these struggles. The court does not discount the positive impact caring for, and spending time with, the chickens has had on (the daughter’s) educational progress and overall well-being,” she continued. However, the family did not provide sufficient evidence to show that the chickens had an effect on the girl’s ability to use and enjoy her home, the judge concluded.
The judge also pointed to guidance put out by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development in determining whether an animal is a reasonable accommodation called for under federal law. That guidance states that if an animal is not one typically kept in a home, such as barn animals, a monkey or other non-domesticated animals, the applicant has the burden to show the need for that specific type of animal.
Beyond that, HUD also advises that a request for an assistance animal can be denied if the animal poses a threat of harm.
The judge concluded that while the Wilson family disagrees, there is evidence submitted by the city showing the potential for live chickens to carry germs, and that there have been reports of more rats coming to the area by neighbors.
The judge also took into account the fact that the Board of Health would have to pursue its own court action to enter the property.
“In the court’s view, on balance, it is the public, most particularly, the neighbors and abutters in close proximity to the premises (who have legitimate concerns regarding odors, germs and rats) that will suffer, if the court issues the plaintiff’s requested injunction.