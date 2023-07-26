NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots fans on Wednesday got their first look at JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was an active participant on Day 1 of training camp after missing all of the early camps.

Smith-Schuster did his best to win over the fans in his debut, hyping up the crowd several times, sprinting alongside the bleachers at one point, jumping up and down and waving his arms to get everyone into the spirit of opening day.