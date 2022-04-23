A PERIOD PIECE giving two Oscar winners great roles to rattle around in, “Gaslit” (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) is not to be missed.
Based on the first season of the podcast “Slow Burn,” dedicated to uncovering unexamined facets of the exhaustively reported Watergate scandal, “Gaslit” stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the Arkansas-born wife of John Mitchell (Sean Penn), President Nixon’s longtime friend, attorney general and campaign manager. The series also focuses on young lawyer John Dean (Dan Stevens, “Downton Abbey”) and his courtship of Maureen “Mo” Dean (Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”). Gilpin’s performance rescues Mo from her image as a demure, pearl-wearing wife and suggests she had the backbone and sass that saved Dean from becoming just another Watergate weasel.
While the casting and promotion suggest that this is the Martha Mitchell Story, that’s not entirely the case. For starters, it begins just before the June 1972 break-in and throws viewers deep into the Watergate weeds, requiring a knowledge of the personalities and details of this chapter of mid-20th-century history.
Infamous for calling up reporters in the middle of the night, Martha had been dubbed the “Mouth of the South,” well before the 1972 burglary. At the time, she was both embraced and dismissed as an out-of-control wife and a woman whose tongue may have been loosened by too many cocktails.
“Gaslit” both ignores this buildup and misses an essential point. Martha Mitchell didn’t break the Watergate story. Instead, Watergate confirmed that her juicy tidbits had been only the tip of the iceberg.
“Gaslit” offers Shea Whigham (“Boardwalk Empire”) a fantastic opportunity to go over the top as Watergate schemer G. Gordon Liddy, a spouter of Nietzschean nonsense with an undisguised affection for Adolph Hitler.
Penn is virtually unrecognizable as John Mitchell as he captures the contradictions that were his undoing. Loyal to a fault to the president, he emerged as one of the more brutal enforcers of the White House palace guard. At the same time, he’s besotted with his wife, who just can’t keep her mouth shut about criminality she can’t ignore. That’s the stuff of great drama, and Penn does not let an ounce of it go to waste. This may be one of the great television performances of the year.
As in great dramas, there is ample room for minor yet memorable characters, like the FBI agents (Chris Messina and Carlos Valdes) who pursue the conspirators even as the agency is knee-deep in Nixon’s coverup. There’s the poignant tale of Frank Wills (Patrick Walker), the security guard who blew the whistle on the Watergate burglars and who was completely unprepared for the celebrity status that would engulf him. Patton Oswalt was probably born to play Chuck Colson, the dirty-tricks mastermind whose later repentance and conversion would herald the bond between far-right politics and obsequious public piety. And don’t miss Alison Tolman (“Fargo”) as the magazine journalist who knows that Martha Mitchell is the story of a lifetime.
Even if you think you know all there is to know about Watergate, “Gaslit” is a revelation. And it’s fun to boot. Don’t dare miss it.
• A fiercely single woman (Michelle De Swarte) becomes saddled with instant motherhood when an infant falls from the sky right into her outstretched arms in the comedy-horror series “The Baby” (10:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA). In a waking nightmare that never lets up, she discovers the futility of freeing herself of the foundling child and realizes that she did not exactly save the slightly creepy kid — he has come for her.
• Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as an alien on a mission with a very tight deadline in the new adaptation of the Walter Tevis novel “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA), adapted for the screen by director Nicolas Roeg in 1976 with David Bowie in the starring role.
