Manchester: The Queen City’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration takes place Sunday at Arms Park.
Bring your own chairs and picnic dinner for your family. There will be food vendors on site starting at 6 p.m. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. No pets, please. Portable toilets will be available.
The 39th Army Band is back on the stage this year before the show. Fireworks begin at dusk. The rain date is Tuesday.
Also, on Monday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats will have an Atlas Fireworks show following their game against the Hartford Yard Goats.
Wolfeboro: Saturday features the Lions Car Show, basketball tournament and more music. The parade kicks off Monday at 10 a.m. with fireworks at dusk.
Info: wolfeborochamber.com
Jackson: Jackson lights up its sky in celebration of Independence Day on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Fireworks go off from the Jackson Village Park area making the grand display visible from almost any place in town and some of the surrounding villages. There will be ice cream, popcorn, glow necklaces, balloons, and other fun stuff available from local and visiting vendors. Arrive early for a good spot.
Info: jacksonnh.com
Sunapee: Enjoy a day of events in Sunapee on Saturday.
A parade starts at St. Joachim’s Church at noon; join the hot dog eating contest at 1 p.m. Music continues at the gazebo throughout the afternoon and the day concludes with fireworks over Sunapee Harbor at 9:15 p.m.
Find more information on Facebook.
Gilford: Celebrate American-made arts and crafts with a weekend craft fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
More than 85 exhibitors with a variety of interesting media to choose from. Held outdoors under canopies rain or shine. Friendly, leashed pets are welcome. Food, crafts, demos and music. Free admission.
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: lakesregionchamber.org
Amherst: It takes two days to celebrate the Fourth of July in Amherst. Activities start at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Souhegan High School and include face painting, magic, children’s games, hot air balloon rides, music and food. Fireworks at dusk. Festivities start up again on Monday with a parade at 10 a.m. that features the children’s bicycle parade. The fun continues through the early afternoon: children’s activities, food and demonstrations.
Info: amherstnh.gov
Laconia: The city’s parade starts Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Laconia High School, proceeding to Church Street and ending at Opechee Park.
Music and festivities follow the parade, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Info: laconianh.gov
Claremont: On Monday, head to Monadnock Park at 6 p.m. for food and entertainment. Jester Jigs performance at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Info: claremontparks.com
Concord: July 4 festivities Monday include food and music starting at 6 p.m. at Memorial Field. Fireworks at dusk.
Info: concordnh.gov
Gilmanton: Fireworks over Crystal Lake are Saturday at dusk.
The parade steps off Monday at 10 a.m. from town hall.
Info: www.gilmanton4th.com
Nashua: Baseball, music and fireworks on Monday.
Check out a Silver Knights game then stay for the day. Game at Holman Stadium starts at 11 a.m. Kids 12 and under get in free and will enjoy an expanded Kids Zone and on-field activities. The game is followed by a free concert with The Slakas at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Monday. Info: nashuanh.gov
Merrimack: The Town of Merrimack’s annual 4th of July Parade on Monday is one of the larger Independence Day parades in New Hampshire. In 2019, the parade featured more than 70 floats and more than 1,100 participants. The parade features a wide range of bands, militia units, clowns, local businesses, community organizations and more. The 1.5-mile parade route begins at Commons Shopping Plaza and concludes at Merrimack High School.
Fireworks at dusk at Merrimack High School.
Monday, 1 p.m. Info: merrimackparksandrec.org
New Boston: New Boston’s 91st 4th of July Celebration on Monday starts with the tolling of church bells, then the parade steps off at 10 a.m. and winds through town. The parade features bands, antique cars, floats and hand-pumped fire engines. Head to the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation grounds for entertainment, kids games and activities, music, food and the chicken barbecue. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Peterborough: The Monadnock Center for History and Culture invites the community to its 96th Annual Independence Day Ceremony on Monday at 10 a.m.
This tradition, going back to 1926, this year includes a flag raising, reading of the Declaration of Independence and a short talk about the Black Revolutionary War Patriots from the Monadnock Region. The ceremony is held outdoors on the front lawn of the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St.
Info: monadnockcenter.org
Waterville Valley: Join the Waterville Valley Independence Day Parade in Town Square on your bike, scooter or feet or walk the parade or watch from anywhere along the parade route starting at 11 a.m. Monday.
Waterville Valley businesses and community members create and decorate floats in a friendly competition for the highly coveted Spirit Cup. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Info: waterville.com
More fireworks shows
Alton Bay: Sunday at 9:20 p.m.
Derry: Monday at dusk.
Dover: Monday 4 at dusk; launched from Maglaras Park.
Hollis: Sunday at 8:45 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park.
Milford: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at Keyes Memorial Field.
Ossipee: Monday at 9 p.m.; Constitution park.
Portsmouth: Sunday at South Mill Pond at 9 p.m.
Tamworth: Monday at 9:30 p.m. at Brett School.
Wakefield: Saturday at dusk at the ballfields.
Weirs Beach: Sunday at 11:59 p.m.