JUNETEENTH-RELATED programming includes the ABC News special “Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythm, Rhymes and Reflections” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A cursory internet search shows several sites declaring that hip hop was officially “born” on a specific date and in an exact location. According to these experts, a birthday party was thrown on Aug. 11, 1973, at the recreation room of an apartment building at 1520 Sedgwick Ave. in the Bronx. The master of ceremonies at the festivities was disc jockey Clive Campbell, known professionally at the time as DJ Kool Herc. His mastery of vinyl and ability to start and stop cuts at the exact right time in order to keep the dance floor moving established a template for DJs to come.
The hour-long documentary will reflect on a music, or at least a mastery of recorded music, that becomes a dominant sound.
• CNN presents the live musical event “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” (8 p.m., CNN, OWN) featuring appearances and performances by Miguel, Charlie Wilson, Adam Blackstone, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, Jodeci, SWV, Davido, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray, Muni Long, Mike Phillips and others. Vice President Kamala Harris will also appear. Live from the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.
• A lesson in African American history takes on a very personal dimension in the short film “The Black Disquisition,” a presentation from Black Public Media’s digital shorts, streaming on Black Public Media’s YouTube channel.
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (“The Chi”) and Zainab Jah (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) star as parents of a young man who reacts to a traumatic event with the announcement that he no longer wants to be Black. Both mother and father offer a variation on “the talk,” weaving lessons in self-awareness with an explanation of how every Black person is linked to a long historical struggle.
• Actor, writer and director Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead”) hosts the travelogue “You Are Here” (AMC, TV-PG), visiting cities and places close to his own experiences that also resonate with American history and the nation’s troubled relationship with racism. First up: Savannah (7 p.m.), followed by Philadelphia (7:30 p.m.). Subsequent episodes will visit New York and Chicago and will be available on Sundance and WE on June 30 and stream on AMC+ and the AMC FAST channel, AMCN, on Aug. 8.
• Garth Brooks hosts the fifth and final episode of “America’s National Parks” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG), presenting a visit to Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park, home of freshwater gems as well as wolves, moose and great gray owls. All episodes of “America’s National Parks” are available to stream on Disney+.
Other highlights
• The 2022 documentary “Loudmouth” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) profiles civil rights activist, media figure and political provocateur Rev. Al Sharpton.
• An altercation in a Brooklyn pizzeria sparks neighborhood tensions in director Spike Lee’s 1989 breakout drama “Do the Right Thing” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-MA).
• Agents gather for a retirement party on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• An imposter takes the team hostage on “NCIS: Hawaii” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Chefs participating in the second season of “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) must prepare a dish emblematic of their home region.
• A search ends in an ambush on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Jennifer Jones and Montgomery Clift star in director Vittorio De Sica’s 1954 melodramatic thriller “Indiscretion of an American Wife” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). The film’s paranoid tone is enhanced by the fact that it takes place almost entirely in a Roman train station. It was released as “Terminal Station” outside the United States.
Series notes
“American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A fire in the hole rattles the 10 remaining “celebrities” on “Stars on Mars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
“The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Amateur bakers confect sweet treats on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “The Wonder Years” (ABC, r, TV-PG): Skyscrapers and everything (9 p.m.), Jackie’s change of heart (9:30 p.m.) ... “Weakest Link” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in repeats.
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Megan Thee Stallion, Natalia Dyer and Montell Fish on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC ... Aidy Bryant, the Jonas Brothers and Rep. Eric Swalwell are on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
