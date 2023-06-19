JUNETEENTH-RELATED programming includes the ABC News special “Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythm, Rhymes and Reflections” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

A cursory internet search shows several sites declaring that hip hop was officially “born” on a specific date and in an exact location. According to these experts, a birthday party was thrown on Aug. 11, 1973, at the recreation room of an apartment building at 1520 Sedgwick Ave. in the Bronx. The master of ceremonies at the festivities was disc jockey Clive Campbell, known professionally at the time as DJ Kool Herc. His mastery of vinyl and ability to start and stop cuts at the exact right time in order to keep the dance floor moving established a template for DJs to come.