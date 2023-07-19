US-NEWS-JURY-AWARDS-800000-DAMAGES-4YEAROLD-1-FL.jpg

Olivia Caraballo, 8, is shown in the courtroom gallery after the jury began deliberations at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonaldâ€™s after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel)

How do you put a price on the pain of a 4-year-old child?

A Broward jury decided the answer was $800,000 Wednesday afternoon, the amount in damages McDonald’s will now have to pay a girl who received second-degree burns from a Chicken McNugget in 2019, a substantial decrease from the $15 million the family’s lawyers had asked for.