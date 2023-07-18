FAR FROM the holler, but still on the job, U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) returns in the series sequel “Justified: City Primeval” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA), streaming tomorrow on Hulu.
Older and grayer but no less laconic than the straight-shooter who used to patrol the valleys of Kentucky coal country in the original series, Raylan has since moved to Miami. There, he’s maintained an uneasy relationship with his daughter, Willa (played by the senior Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant). It’s hard to see if she’s a delinquent or a chip off the old block. Raylan is first seen driving her to a juvenile detention center, where she’s being locked up for breaking another girl’s nose.
Their trip is detoured in a major way when they are the subject of an attempted carjacking by two desperadoes who have no idea they’re dealing with a U.S. Marshal. After easily capturing them, Raylan becomes involved in their extradition to Detroit, where he becomes embroiled in local politics in the most explosive ways.
The city’s decay becomes a backdrop as he crosses paths with local lawyer Caroline Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) and gets drafted to join the search for Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), a killer on an interstate spree known as “the Oklahoma Wildman.”
Perhaps decades of reviewing television has made me a tad allergic to hyperviolent series, even those inspired by Elmore Leonard.
For me to watch a series with loud and random explosions, gunplay and homicides, the show has to exhibit some innovations or a modicum of subversive wit. I’m afraid this new “Justified” just doesn’t make the cut.
While the pilot has no shortage of action, much of it seems by the numbers. Look for plenty of scenes in casinos and loud vintage music in vintage cars. In one scene, the as-yet-unidentified Wildman appears to steal a car just because it has a cassette player.
There are some farcical situations and absurd characters, like a “patriot militia” type who’s a tad too tied to his mother’s apron strings, but not enough distracting humor to justify all of the bloodshed. For me at least.
I had the same reaction to “Ozark,” a show that many loved. I simply thought that actors as capable as Laura Linney and Jason Bateman didn’t need constant carnage or a drug cartel to create drama. But, as I said, that’s on me.
• Now streaming on Prime Video, the four-part sports docuseries “Surf Girls Hawai’i” profiles four young female native Hawaiians out to become the new faces of their sport.
Following a tradition of surf documentaries dating at least as far back as “The Endless Summer,” a surprise box-office hit in 1966, “Surf Girls” blends beauty shots of sand and surf with platitude-heavy voiceovers from young athletes discovering their sport and themselves. These women have a special need to “represent,” citing surfing’s role not only in Hawaii’s tourist trade, but in its heritage.
• The new series “Southern Storytellers” (9 p.m., PBS) invites actors, musicians, writers and other creatives to explore their native regions through narratives told in song, story, novels and on stage. The best-known participants include Billy Bob Thornton, Mary Steenburgen, Lyle Lovett and novelist and Tulane professor Jesmyn Ward.
Other highlights
• An accountant for dealers is slain after his court testimony on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• An overscheduled bachelor needs help when he’s drafted into child care in the 2022 romance “The Holiday Sitter” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Hackers crack a Swiss bank on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” (9 p.m., ABC) glances back.
• A killer targets the IRS on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Paul Newman plays a pool hall challenger in the 1961 drama “The Hustler” (8 p.m., TCM), co-starring Jackie Gleason and George C. Scott. Newman reprised his character as a pool hall elder and mentor in the 1986 sequel “The Color of Money” (10:30 p.m.), co-starring Tom Cruise.
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS), “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) have scheduled repeats.
