FAR FROM the holler, but still on the job, U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) returns in the series sequel “Justified: City Primeval” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA), streaming tomorrow on Hulu.

Older and grayer but no less laconic than the straight-shooter who used to patrol the valleys of Kentucky coal country in the original series, Raylan has since moved to Miami. There, he’s maintained an uneasy relationship with his daughter, Willa (played by the senior Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant). It’s hard to see if she’s a delinquent or a chip off the old block. Raylan is first seen driving her to a juvenile detention center, where she’s being locked up for breaking another girl’s nose.