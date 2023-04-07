A FAILED WRITER and former addict who has made a mess of her life finds some degree of order and solace as an advice columnist in the eight-episode drama-comedy “Tiny Beautiful Things,” streaming on Hulu.
We meet Clare (Kathryn Hahn) on a typically chaotic day. She’s been basically kicked out of her house by her husband, and her teenage daughter finds her increasingly toxic. Besides her desperate daily rounds, she’s also got marriage counseling — she suspects that the therapist has a thing for her husband — and spends time trapped in her guilt-filled memories. We flash back to a Christmas when her mother was dying of cancer and tried to create the best holiday ever, only to have a teenage Clare find it all a bit too desperate. She never got the chance to ask her mother’s forgiveness, nor did she ever gain the clarity to forgive her teenage self.
But she gets a reprieve of sorts when an old writing buddy reveals that he’s been ghostwriting the “Dear Sugar” advice column and that he’s no longer up to the task. He also implies that she doesn’t exactly have a lot on her writing plate and that it might rekindle her long-ignored talent.
Hahn is always fun to watch, and is perfectly cast to breathe life into the open sore of Clare’s vulnerability. And that provides the central tension, or contradiction, at the center of “Tiny.” It’s not easy to reconcile the rumpled, paranoid and often hostile Clare with the serene wisdom and profound insights she pours into her advice column.
“Tiny Pretty Things” is adapted from the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed.
• Blending scripted and improvisational comedy with a documentary-style reality show, “Jury Duty” sets “Office”-like absurdity in the middle of a trial. Of the 12 jurists, 11 are actors. Only one unsuspecting participant thinks it’s real.
Participants in this eight-episode “experiment” include actor James Marsden. The real star of the show is Ronald Gladden, a solar panel installer from California who just thinks he’s serving jury duty.
Four episodes are available to stream on Prime Video’s Freevee starting today. The remaining will arrive over the next four Fridays.
• A young woman (Chloe Bailey, “Grown-ish”) with dreams of pop superstardom finds herself caught up in the drama of her cousin’s struggling youth choir as it participates in Atlanta’s Gospel Praise Team competition in the 2023 musical “Praise This,” streaming on Peacock.
• The musical series “Schmigadoon!” returns for a second season, streaming on Apple TV+.
• Directed by Alex Gibney and streaming on Apple TV+, the documentary “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” profiles the former tennis champion who arrived on the scene after winning Wimbledon at just 17. A winner of six Grand Slams, an Olympic gold medal and 49 career titles, the German-born superstar’s private life landed him in prison in 2022 when he received a two-and-a-half-year sentence for complicated financial irregularities.
Look for interviews with Becker as well as his contemporaries on the tennis court including John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.
Other highlights
• “Great Performances at the Met” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents “Now Hear This: Piazzolla’s History With Tango.”
• A dream-team member falls under suspicion on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
“The New York Times Presents” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) profiles a prolific musician and producer on “The Legacy of J Dilla.”
Cult choice
An FBI agent (Keanu Reeves) infiltrates a gang of surfers who rob banks disguised as former presidents led by a philosophical charmer (Patrick Swayze) nicknamed Bodhisattva in the 1991 thriller “Point Break” (9:30 p.m., IFC, TV-MA). While not a great movie, “Point Break” is perfect in every way.
Series notes
Blood diamonds on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Dad jokes on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Much to uncork on “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
James Taylor and Eva Longoria sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes the Jonas Brothers, Chloe Bailey and The Foodie Magician on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Affleck, Nicholas Braun and Chloe are booked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Andy Samberg, Chris O’Dowd and Fred Armisen visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Ke Huy Quan and Sheryl Lee Ralph appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
