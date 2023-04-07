A FAILED WRITER and former addict who has made a mess of her life finds some degree of order and solace as an advice columnist in the eight-episode drama-comedy “Tiny Beautiful Things,” streaming on Hulu.

We meet Clare (Kathryn Hahn) on a typically chaotic day. She’s been basically kicked out of her house by her husband, and her teenage daughter finds her increasingly toxic. Besides her desperate daily rounds, she’s also got marriage counseling — she suspects that the therapist has a thing for her husband — and spends time trapped in her guilt-filled memories. We flash back to a Christmas when her mother was dying of cancer and tried to create the best holiday ever, only to have a teenage Clare find it all a bit too desperate. She never got the chance to ask her mother’s forgiveness, nor did she ever gain the clarity to forgive her teenage self.