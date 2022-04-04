Jason Riddle, seen here with wine he allegedly stole from a lawmaker’s office Jan. 6, 2021. The Keene man received 30 months of probation for entering the Capitol with a stream of people walking in, and taking a bottle of wine and a book from a congressional office.
A Keene man has been sentenced for his minor role in the melee at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jason Riddle of Keene received 30 months of probation for entering the Capitol with a stream of people walking in, and taking a bottle of wine and a book from a congressional office. A judge also ordered him to pay $754 in restitution, and perform 100 hours of community service.
Riddle has said he regretted his actions, and said he thought he was going to Washington, D.C., that day to watch Trump speak. In the sentencing memorandum, a judge noted that Riddle had not brought any weapons, bear spray or zip ties to the capitol, and had not traveled as part of a large group.
"The public debate as to sentencing options and general deterrence in these cases has been robust," the judge wrote. "The Court, as evidenced by the cases previously cited, has concluded on at least nine past occasions that broad, general deterrence concerns can be satisfied without imprisonment."
Keene is one of three people from New Hampshire charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.
Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater also received probation and was ordered to pay restitution and perform community service.
The case against Kirstyn Niemala of Hudson is ongoing. Earlier this month, Niemala asked a judge to modify the conditions of her release to allow her to smoke marijuana.
