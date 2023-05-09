KEITH CARRADINE stars in the season finale of “Accused” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14). He plays a cancer-ridden former rock star trying to put the final touches on his valedictory greatest-hits collection. He’s helped in the studio by his troubled son, Leo (Evan Gamble), a longtime addict whose binges and overdoses have often put his own life and that of his young daughter in jeopardy.
The episode does a good job exploring one family’s exasperation at walking on eggshells as they care for and indulge a loved one’s addiction. How much of your life do you sacrifice to save the life of someone so intent on killing himself?
Recently renewed for a second season, “Accused” is a courtroom anthology series that offers flashbacks to stories that end up in a murder trial. Its addictive hook is keeping the identity of both the victim and the accused secret until the climactic third act.
It’s fun to see Carradine return to the role as a folky troubadour nearly 50 years after his part as a womanizing singer in Robert Altman’s 1975 masterpiece “Nashville.” He’s lost some hair over the past half-century, but not his voice.
• Someone left the cake out in the rain. Britbox streams the documentary “The Ghost of Richard Harris,” a profile of the late actor best known for his Oscar-nominated turn in the gritty rugby drama “This Sporting Life” (1963) to epic roles as larger-than-life heroes in films from “Camelot” (1967), “A Man Called Horse” (1970), “Gladiator” (2000) and his very last performance in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002). Unlike many actors, he was also known as a poet, and he sang the chart-topping tune “MacArthur Park” in 1968, cited above.
Britbox, the streaming service specializing in content from the United Kingdom, also streams the documentary “Peter O’Toole: Along the Sky Road to Aquaba.” While the title recalls his role in “Lawrence of Arabia,” the 1962 epic that made him a star, this documentary focuses on his half-century career, his stage work, his writing, his fractured relationship with women, alcohol and politics as well as his “selective embrace” of his Irish roots.
• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents a two-hour joint biography of Ginni and Clarence Thomas, whose politics and legal philosophy, once seen as extremist, have become the norm for so-called conservatives.
The documentary arrives when Justice Thomas has come under scrutiny for taking free vacations and private school tuitions from a billionaire lobbyist, Harlan Crow, gifts he never disclosed.
Ginni Thomas faces scrutiny for her role in providing aid and comfort to those who called for a treasonous insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
The last Supreme Court justice forced to resign under an ethical cloud was Abe Fortas in 1969, for accepting an annual $20,000 retainer from a questionable source.
• “Dancing Queens” (9 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) follows participants in the Latin Pro-Am Competition.
• Netflix streams the standup movie “Hannah Gadsby: Something Special.”
Other highlights
• Kidnappers snatch a senator’s daughter on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Cyber-sleuths knock over a Swiss banking institution on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A prison riot imperils a key witness on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A sniper kills a public official in Reno, Nevada, on “Blood & Money” (10 p.m., CNBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
An earnest director (Joel McCrea) of Hollywood comedies disguises himself as a tramp to research a movie about real human suffering in the 1941 satire “Sullivan’s Travels” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-G), co-starring Veronica Lake and directed by Preston Sturges. The title of his project, “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” inspired the 2000 musical comedy of the same name, directed by the Coen Brothers, whose absurd, sophisticated satires can resemble Sturges’ movies.
Series notes
Abby fights for her professional life on the season finale of “Night Court” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A fire at a paper mill proves hard to contain on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... George falls off the wagon on the season finale of “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
“The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Weakest Link” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Note: Due to the Writers Guild strike, late night shows have halted production. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS); “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC); “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) will schedule repeats.
