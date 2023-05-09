KEITH CARRADINE stars in the season finale of “Accused” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14). He plays a cancer-ridden former rock star trying to put the final touches on his valedictory greatest-hits collection. He’s helped in the studio by his troubled son, Leo (Evan Gamble), a longtime addict whose binges and overdoses have often put his own life and that of his young daughter in jeopardy.

The episode does a good job exploring one family’s exasperation at walking on eggshells as they care for and indulge a loved one’s addiction. How much of your life do you sacrifice to save the life of someone so intent on killing himself?