AN ANNUAL TREAT traditionally broadcast between Christmas and New Year’s, “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (8 p.m., CBS) inducts its latest “class” of artists and individuals who have contributed in their singular ways to American culture.
This year’s group includes actor and director George Clooney; contemporary Christian pop singer/songwriter Amy Grant; soul music legend Gladys Knight; Cuban-American composer and conductor Tania Leon and Irish rock band U2.
Each inductee has a lead “storyteller” to introduce them, as well as colleagues and friends to sing their praises. Look for Julia Roberts to extol Clooney’s virtues. The actors recently appeared together in the box office romance “Ticket to Paradise.” Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and LL Cool J introduce Knight, who is serenaded by Garth Brooks, Mickey Guyton, Ariana DeBose and Patti LaBelle.
Katie Couric and Sheryl Crow celebrate Amy Grant’s career. Anna Deavere Smith is on hand to introduce Leon to those who do not know the composer. Sean Penn and Sacha Baron Cohen, a curious duo, introduce U2.
In another tradition, these proceedings gather both an artistic crowd and official Washington, making the audience resemble a blend of the Golden Globes and a State of the Union Address. Most prominent among the guests is Paul Pelosi, the husband of the departing House Speaker, making his first public appearance since being attacked in his own home by a deranged political terrorist.
The Kennedy Center Honors were taped earlier on Dec. 4.
• The original cast of an Oscar-winning animated musical reunite for a rousing performance of songs in “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” captured live on film and streaming on Disney+. Look for a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer of eight of the featured songs.
• A cranky musical producer (Jack Nicholson) falls for his younger girlfriend’s mother (Diane Keaton) after suffering a heart attack in the 2003 romantic comedy “Something’s Gotta Give” (7:50 p.m., Showtime). Fans of Jack can continue in a cantankerous vein with the 1997 comedy “As Good as it Gets” (10 p.m., Showtime), co-starring Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear.
Nominated for 12 Oscars and winner of three, Nicholson was once a staple of Tinseltown’s awards season and a courtside regular at Lakers games. Now 85, he’s largely vanished from the public scene and hasn’t appeared on screen for more than a decade. Nicholson’s rough contemporary Gene Hackman (92), has also made a conscious decision to step back, and hasn’t appeared on screen since 2004.
Knowing when to retire, or when to fold ’em, as Kenny Rogers once sang, is an art in itself. I thought of this subject while watching Harrison Ford (80) in the first episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.” As a man with a cowboy hat, a gun and a badge, he’s supposed to project “the law” with a whiff of menace. He can still deliver his lines with authority, but one has the sense that his action hero days should be in his rearview mirror.
• Netflix imports the second season of the Turkish docudrama “Rise of Empires: Ottoman.” Put your feet up and watch!
Other highlights
• North Carolina and Oregon clash in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox). Oh, for the days when these events were named for simple things like roses, oranges and cotton.
• Hawkins and Violet grow closer on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman” (10 p.m., CBS) looks at the ripple effects of simple acts of generosity and the notion that there may be a “science” of charity.
• A killer hijacks a prison van on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• Undercover to catch a killer on “The Rookie: Feds” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A convalescent photographer and voyeur (Jimmy Stewart) suspects that his neighbor across the courtyard (Raymond Burr) has disposed of his wife in the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock thriller “Rear Window” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Series notes
“The Wheel” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r, TV-PG): hard truths about a soft drink (9 p.m.); sugar shock (9:30 p.m.).
Late night
Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan and Dierks Bentley are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan and Wizkid on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... George Lopez, Haley Lu Richardson and Madi Diaz appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Chris Hayes and Charlotte Nicdao visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
