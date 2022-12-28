AN ANNUAL TREAT traditionally broadcast between Christmas and New Year’s, “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (8 p.m., CBS) inducts its latest “class” of artists and individuals who have contributed in their singular ways to American culture.

This year’s group includes actor and director George Clooney; contemporary Christian pop singer/songwriter Amy Grant; soul music legend Gladys Knight; Cuban-American composer and conductor Tania Leon and Irish rock band U2.