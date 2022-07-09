Florida’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is raising the price of its single-day tickets and annual passes and is adding a two-day pass.
A one-day admission ticket now costs $75 ($65 for ages 3-11). The previous prices were $57 and $47. Military members and visitors age 55 and older pay $70, up from $50.
A new Atlantis Annual Pass will range between $120 and $149; the old annual pass price was $82 ($67 for ages 3-11).
The last ticket price increase was in 2018, the visitor complex said.
The new two-day ticket will go for $89 ($79 for children). It can be used for up to six months from the time of purchase.
The visitor complex’s Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex attraction, featuring flown spacecraft, proposed models and a space-travel simulator, opened to the public at the Brevard County attraction June 15.
“With the addition of Gateway, which is a multi-hour attraction and provides a whole new experience for the complex, this price increase will enable us to provide greater in-park experiences, enhanced programs and promotional offers for our guests,” Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said in a news release.
The visitor complex is operated for NASA by Delaware North and receives no government funding..
He said the complex had added the Planet Play area, expanded the exhibits at the Apollo/Saturn V center and opened new eateries in the past four years.
The complex spotlights the history of the U.S. space program and includes the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, an astronaut hall of fame, bus tours and space films. For more information, go to kennedyspacecenter.com.
