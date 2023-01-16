Manchester, N.H. — Kenneth L. Mandigo, 73, of Manchester, died January 14, 2023, after a period of declining health.
Born in Hooksett, N.H., on October 10, 1949, he was the son of Lawrence and Virginia (Rachowicz) Mandigo. He was raised in Hooksett and resided in the Queen City for many years.
Kenneth graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1967.
Until his retirement, he was employed as a construction foreman for Public Service Company of New Hampshire for 35 years.
Kenneth had an interest in small engines. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose family was the center of his life. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Family members include his beloved wife of 54 years, eight months, and three days, Eleanor (Powers) Mandigo; four daughters, Karen Vega and her husband, Richard, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Kathryn Mandigo of Manchester, Kristine Mandigo of Manchester, and Karolyn Gomes of Manchester; four grandchildren, Joey, Emmy, Alex, Adam; a brother, Richard Mandigo of Chichester; and many dear friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Connor Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH 03014.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Martins Ferry Cemetery, Hooksett, in the spring.
