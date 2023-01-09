On a clear morning in late September 1953, seven weeks after the Korean War armistice, crews at the U.S.-run Kimpo Air Base near Seoul were astonished to see an unannounced warplane roaring in from the north.
The jet was coming the wrong way on the takeoff patterns. Its wings were rocking and lights flashing. The North Korean pilot at the controls, Lt. No Kum-Sok, was trying to signal that he was not attacking. He was defecting.
About 15 minutes earlier, the 21-year-old airman had banked away from a North Korean patrol. The demilitarized zone, separating the Korean Peninsula, was on the horizon. He pushed his Soviet-made MiG-15 to its limits, climbing to 23,000 feet over the no man’s land of the DMZ and then barreling down into South Korea at more than 600 mph. In a stroke of luck, the U.S. radar system was down for maintenance.
When he touched down at Kimpo, his snub-nosed MiG nearly collided with an F-86 Sabre that had just landed at the other end of the runway.
So began his new life in the whirlwind of Cold War politics and propaganda. His plane was a major military coup, handing the Americans the first intact model of the latest MiG-15bis that was a main adversary of the F-86s in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
The pilot later moved to the United States — with the media on hand for front-page coverage of his arrival — changed his name to Kenneth Hill Rowe and caused ripples through President Dwight Eisenhower’s administration over whether to pay a $100,000 bounty promised to any defector who came across with a MiG.
He eventually received it after the president relented.
Rowe, who died Dec. 26 at age 90 at his home in Daytona Beach, Fla., said he didn’t know about the reward money at the time. He only sought to breath “free air for the first time in my life,” Rowe recounted in a memoir, “A MiG-15 to Freedom” (1996), written with J. Roger Osterholm.
BRASILIA -- Brazilian soldiers backed by police dismantled a camp of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro in the capital on Monday, a day after rioters launched the worst attack on state institutions since the country's return to democracy in the 1980s.
WASHINGTON -- The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere in the state's 2020 U.S. presidential election results has issued its final report, a court filing showed on Monday, but it remained unclear whether …
Cops have found blood and a bloody knife in the basement of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe’s house, and police say her art-fraudster husband misled officers about going to Home Depot to buy $450 of cleaning supplies the day after she vanished.
ATLANTA - An Atlanta-area grand jury investigating efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia has concluded its investigation, according to the judge overseeing the panel.