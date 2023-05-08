Horse Racing: 149th Kentucky Derby

Trainer Gustavo Delgado reaches for jockey Javier Castellano after Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

With Mage in good health coming off his Kentucky Derby victory, his trainer and owners are leaning toward running him in the May 20 Preakness Stakes, but they will take a cautious approach in determining their next step.

Trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr. and co-owner Ramiro Restrepo, who teamed to buy the Derby champion for $290,000 at the Fasig-Tipton auction in Timonium last May, said the Preakness is a strong consideration.