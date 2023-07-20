Kevin Mitnick, a hacker who was the subject of a lengthy manhunt by the FBI in the 1990s that turned him into the nation’s most famous cybercriminal, but who later pivoted to a lucrative career as a cybersecurity consultant, died on July 16. He was 59.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, said Kathy Wattman, a spokeswoman for KnowBe4, a security training company where Mr. Mitnick worked.