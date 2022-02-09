FOR THE SECOND straight year, Trevor Noah hosts “Kid of the Year” (7:30 p.m., Nickelodeon), an event recognizing young leaders, produced in cooperation with Time magazine.
Noah will have plenty of company with a panel of celebrities, including Jabari Banks, Charli D’Amelio, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Scarlett Johansson, Zach King, Let It Happen, Charles Melton, 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao and Meghan Trainor, on hand to fete the new “Kid” on the block.
Last year’s recipient Rao developed an app that uses artificial intelligence to detect cyberbullying. “Kid” isn’t her first award. She won the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Award in 2017. She remains active in scouting and STEM education activities and is pursuing her pilot’s license. Rao was born in 2005.
This year’s top five includes Cash Daniels, 12, an environmental activist from Chattanooga, Tenn.; Mina Fedor, 13, an anti-racism organizer from Oakland, Calif.; Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Samirah Horton, 11, a DJ whose cause is ending bully culture; Orion Jean, 11, from Mansfield, Texas, who believes in spreading kindness; and Lino Marrero, 14, an inventor from Frisco, Texas.
Each finalist receives a cash prize and an assignment to work as a youth reporter for Nickelodeon and Time.
• Looking for more youthful energy and idealism? There’s “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World” (10 p.m.) on PBS.
• Streaming on Disney+ and broadcast on cable, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (10:30 a.m., Disney and Disney Junior) transplants the manic energy of the 1951 cartoon musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale and infuses it into 21st-century CGI animation, with the help of celebrity guest voices Craig Ferguson, Eden Espinosa, Jon Secada, Bobby Moynihan, Ana Gasteyer, Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Vanessa Bayer.
The frantic cheerfulness, loud insistent dialogue and songs may enchant the sugar-shocked set, but I do feel for the parents who have to remain within earshot of this offering. Not to mention those who will have to drag their young charges away from the franchised cupcake shops that will undoubtedly result from this endeavor.
• On the other end of the cartoon spectrum, the Adult Swim animated series “Smiling Friends,” about a group of odd little creatures assigned to bring comfort to the afflicted, begins streaming on HBO Max.
• It all comes out in the end. “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS) profiles Scott Burnett, known as the “Scat-Man,” an Australian ecologist and world-famous expert on animal poop. He studies it for DNA and hormones that indicate each creature’s place in the ecosystem, as well as threats to their survival. Whether it’s the strange cubic waste left behind by wombats or giant pink trails of whale residue, Burnett is there to decipher fecal secrets. And I thought it was hard just picking up after the pugs.
Other highlights
• 2022 Winter Olympics events include Snowboarding, Short Track and Figure Skating (8 p.m., NBC), Women’s Curling (8 p.m., CNBC) and Figure Skating (8:15 p.m., USA).
• “Jeopardy! National College Championships” (8 p.m., ABC) continues.
• “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS) examines the family dynamics of more than 17 species of penguins.
• “Puppy Bowl Nation” (9 p.m., Animal Planet) profiles participants in Sunday’s big game.
Cult choice
Decades in the making, the 1996 documentary “When We Were Kings” (8 p.m., TCM) follows the epic 1974 heavyweight bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Director Leon Gast captured the brutal fight, promoted as “The Rumble in the Jungle” because of its Zaire setting as well as the backstage intrigue between promoter Don King and dictator Mobutu Sese Seko. We see the gaggle of celebrities, from George Plimpton to Norman Mailer, who arrived for the fight as well as Zaire 74, the attendant concert. A monumental effort, “Kings” won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 1996.
Series notes
“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “I Can See Your Voice” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Sara has doubts on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “The Amazing Race” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Next Level Chef” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Mary and Alice bond on “Batwoman” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... North to Alaska on “NCIS” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Gayle King and Tig Notaro are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are preempted for Olympics coverage.