FOR REASONS that might be obvious, A&E has released very little information about its new reality series “Kids in a Cage” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-14). Conduct an internet search for the phrase “kids in a cage” and most results relate to child abuse — the stories are either about children imprisoned by sick relatives, or exposes of horrific conditions where child refugees are separated from their families and imprisoned at the border with Mexico.
A&E’s series offers a voyeuristic take on another kind of depravity — it follows two young boys as they train to win the youth MMA national championship. Yes, folks, juvenile cage fighting is a sport and a spectacle, and apparently it’s legal in California, where this docuseries was shot.
Having released almost nothing about this series, A&E keeps us guessing about its tone and approach. Are we supposed to root for these tykes, or pity them? Is “Kids in a Cage” celebrating a new wrinkle on a gruesome and depressing pastime, or exposing its barbarity?
We don’t know. But we do know this network and its style and context. It’s turned the exploitation of people with mental illness into its “Hoarding” brand. And it has essentially transformed the once-respected “Biography” franchise into a promotion for professional wrestling and all of the know-nothing, knuckle-dragging dirtbag “culture” that comes with it.
The only hint at its approach is a line from a brief release, explaining how “kids” will document time in the cage and the training gym as well as the fighter’s difficult time wrestling “the demons at home.”
I’m not one to demonize anybody, but a parent who encourages children to become cage fighters might live up to the moniker. But the real demons aren’t those caught up in this whirlwind of dysfunction, it’s the programmers who have turned this into “entertainment.”
• It’s a bit of a distance from the grim macho mindlessness of kids kickboxing in cages to the pink plastic confection of “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” (8 p.m., Sunday, HGTV), but they both put the accent on extreme gender stereotypes.
Like most of the series on HGTV, “Dream House” involves contestants designing a themed room and putting their own personal stamp on their space. But the goal here is to build a Barbie house for “real” people, so exaggeration is the order of the day.
This all dovetails with the release and breathless promotion of director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie.
“Dream House” is hosted by model, actress and influencer Ashley Graham, who, according to legend, or at least her internet bio, was discovered by a talent agent in a shopping mall when she was just 12. Graham will be joined by judges and mentors including Jonathan Adler and Christian Siriano. Help yourself.
• The three-part sports docuseries “Goliath” (10 p.m., Sunday, Showtime, TV-14) profiles college and professional basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain. As the title implies, almost everything about Wilt “the Stilt” was out of scale. Coming of age as a college star in the late 1950s, his 7-foot, 1-inch frame allowed him to tower over his competitors. He set more than 72 individual NBA records, most notably scoring more than 100 points in a single game.
Chamberlain’s domination of his sport and his era put him in a league with transformational figures like 1920s baseball legend Babe Ruth. Chamberlain also emerged as a smart, stylish celebrity at a time when Black athletes were supposed to keep their mouths shut. As the Civil Rights struggles of the 1960s continued, he knew he could not remain on the sidelines. Chamberlain’s style of play also helped popularize the NBA at a time when it and the NFL were challenging Major League Baseball as the national pastime.
A man defined by superlatives, one of Wilt’s most talked about “records” emerged only after his death in 1999, when it was revealed, or at least rumored, that his number of sexual conquests could be counted in the tens of thousands. While this became a subject of comedy, it also pointed to a gargantuan insecurity and an inability to form real or lasting relationships. “Goliath” includes period footage and interviews with surviving peers as well as shadow-play animation to accentuate the near-mythic nature of this giant, a figure of fear, awe and intimidation, who ultimately emerges as isolated, misunderstood and lonely.
“Goliath” can also be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Saturday highlights• A Broadway star casts a spell in the 2023 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A woman is granted her wish in the 2023 supernatural holiday romance “Take Me Back for Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game (8:30 p.m., ABC).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): Breakthrough prosthetic technology; Afghan schoolgirls continue their education in Rwanda.
• Soccer action at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup (8 p.m., Fox) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
• A jazz singer’s brother vanishes on “Ridley” (8 p.m., PBS).
• Elsa proves hard to console on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (8 p.m., Paramount, TV-MA).
• A fatal accident on “Grantchester on Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings).
• No tunnel is deep enough on “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• “Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Cultural assumptions muddy the investigation of a woman’s murder on “D.I. Ray” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings).
• “The Righteous Gemstones” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) follows a shameless family of televangelists.
Cult choice
Matt Damon, Jon Voight and Claire Danes star in director Francis Ford Copolla’s 1997 adaptation of John Grisham’s “The Rainmaker” (7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sho2). A strong cast includes Mary Kay Place, Mickey Rourke, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Roy Scheider and Virginia Madsen. It is also the last film featuring Teresa Wright (“Mrs. Miniver,” “Shadow of a Doubt”). Many consider this to be the best screen adaptation of a Grisham novel.
Saturday series
A uniformed corpse washes ashore on “NCIS: Hawaii” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Baking It” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC).
Sunday series
Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “The Prank Panel” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Hate crimes proliferate on “The Equalizer” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A suicide seems fishy on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC).