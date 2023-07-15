FOR REASONS that might be obvious, A&E has released very little information about its new reality series “Kids in a Cage” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-14). Conduct an internet search for the phrase “kids in a cage” and most results relate to child abuse — the stories are either about children imprisoned by sick relatives, or exposes of horrific conditions where child refugees are separated from their families and imprisoned at the border with Mexico.

A&E’s series offers a voyeuristic take on another kind of depravity — it follows two young boys as they train to win the youth MMA national championship. Yes, folks, juvenile cage fighting is a sport and a spectacle, and apparently it’s legal in California, where this docuseries was shot.