A VARIATION on the Horatio Alger story set in “Florida Man” country, the offbeat comedy “Killing It” returns to Peacock. The first three episodes of the second season stream today.
Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Walk Hard,” “Mr. Robot”) stars as the unwaveringly optimistic Craig Foster. In the first season, he espoused his firm belief in the American dream even as events seemed to conspire against him. He lost his job as a bank security officer when his ne’er-do-well brother decided to rob the facility. Down on his luck, he entered a Florida python-killing bounty hunting contest.
Craig endures any number of misfortunes, from arson to homelessness, with the patience of Job. “Killing It” combines a satire of late capitalist culture at its most extreme with a focus on the bizarre swamp-people culture of Florida’s backwaters that would tax the imagination of Carl Hiaasen.
As season two begins, Craig has made it big by growing a very rare crop. And his python-hunting backstory becomes catnip to a media anxious to tout his rags-to-riches story. But having reached his American dream, he soon discovers that everyone from Amazon-like supercorporations to gator-raising neighbors want a piece of the action.
With series like “Killing It” and “Poker Face,” the Peacock streaming site has established a reputation of innovative comedy. And that’s a relief, seeing how its parent company (or at least corporate uncle), NBC, has largely abandoned new comedy to air little but football, talent contests and iterations of “Law & Order.”
Not that viewers aren’t in search of the familiar. It’s curious to note that given a bazillion choices, the most-watched or -streamed program last month was “Suits.” Viewers streamed more than 12 billion minutes of the 2011-19 USA series, famous for cast member Meghan Markle, now Mrs. Prince Harry. “Suits” can be streamed on both Netflix and Peacock. According to Nielsen, it’s the most-watched series ever acquired for streaming.
• Speaking of the familiar, Hulu introduces, or rather reintroduces, “Cold Case Files,” the granddaddy (or at least older relative) of today’s true-crime docuseries, featuring longtime host Bill Kurtis. Sporting a very familiar and commanding voice, Kurtis was also the host of “American Justice,” and can be heard on the weekly NPR quiz comedy series “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” Discerning viewers may also recall that he narrated the 2004 news-spoof comedy “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” as well as its 2013 sequel.
• After a number of residents vanish from a remote village, a wolf researcher knows she has her work cut out for her in the six-part Norwegian drama “Fenris,” streaming on Viaplay. Look for Ida Elise Broch (“Lilyhammer”).
• Jon Voight, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Leah Gibson star in the 2023 thriller “Mercy” (8 p.m., Showtime), a movie dismissively described as “Die Hard” set in a hospital featuring a fraction of the original’s charm and suspense. Reviewers were savage. Veteran scribe Rex Reed thought the film was “not long enough to bore you to death. Just long enough for a nice nap.”
Other highlights
• Check local listings for regional coverage of MLB action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Benson assists a vulnerable pop star on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14)
Cult choice
Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the 1999 romantic comedy “10 Things I Hate About You” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14), loosely based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Series notes
Balancing the checkbook on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Password” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... First date, last rites on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... John Stamos appears on “The Prank Panel” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“The Challenge: USA” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A murder suspect vanishes on “Law & Order” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A new approach to napping on “Shark Tank” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns.
Prince Harry drops by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jon Hamm, Jurnee Smollett and the Smashing Pumpkins on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Kristen Bell and Ike Barinholtz appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Kelly Ripa, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Ashley McBryde visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
A Lexington teacher, already facing charges in Kentucky for alleged sexual offenses, is now charged with federal production of child pornography, according to a court document that details a graphic conversation he had with a 9-year-old New Hampshire boy.
The University of Chicago agreed this week to pay $13.5 million to resolve claims it conspired with 16 other elite schools - including most members of the Ivy League - to limit financial aid for admitted students.
Despite the fact the New Hampshire primary must be held before either of them starts running for governor in earnest, it’s clear from her messaging that former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte has zeroed in on Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as her most likely 2024 rival.
LOWELL, Massachusetts — The jury selected to weigh the fate of alleged killer Braedyn Baraby had their first look at what attorneys call the "Godbout video" on Day Two of Baraby's murder trial in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, survivors of the Buffalo mass shooting alleged members of the gun industry, social media companies and the shooter's parents facilitated, enabled or failed to prevent the rampage that targeted Black people and killed 10 at Tops Friendly Market. The lawsuit is unus…
LOWELL, Massachusetts — Amid the historic amount of rain that has fallen on the region this month, the Duck Island Clean Water Facility, run by the Lowell Regional Water Authority, issued a series of combined sewer overflow notifications.