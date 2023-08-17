A VARIATION on the Horatio Alger story set in “Florida Man” country, the offbeat comedy “Killing It” returns to Peacock. The first three episodes of the second season stream today.

Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Walk Hard,” “Mr. Robot”) stars as the unwaveringly optimistic Craig Foster. In the first season, he espoused his firm belief in the American dream even as events seemed to conspire against him. He lost his job as a bank security officer when his ne’er-do-well brother decided to rob the facility. Down on his luck, he entered a Florida python-killing bounty hunting contest.