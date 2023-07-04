Wimbledon

LONDON — Wimbledon king Roger Federer returned to light up a rain-drenched second day at the grass court championships as the new prince of the hallowed lawns Carlos Alcaraz began his campaign to seize the crown on Tuesday.

Retired Swiss great Federer ditched his racket for a classy cream blazer and a comfy seat as the eight-time Wimbledon champion graced the Royal Box and received possibly the longest ovation of his illustrious career.