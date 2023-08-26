DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kurt Busch, the first NASCAR champion crowned in the playoff era, announced his retirement from Cup Series competition in a social media post on Saturday before taking questions from reporters in the Daytona International Speedway media center.

Busch was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms last season after a wreck during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in July. His decision to retire is based on a medical opinion that he has not been able to reach 100% of the capabilities that made him an elite driver in NASCAR’s top series.